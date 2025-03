The Azerbaijan Men's Volleyball Super League clash between Xilasedici and Azerrail has been rescheduled.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) has confirmed that the postponed Round 13 fixture will take place on March 25 at the Ministry of Emergency Situations Sports Hall, Idman.biz reports.

The match was originally delayed due to a judo tournament being held at Xilasedici’s home venue. In response to the club's request, the AVF approved the schedule change.

Idman.biz