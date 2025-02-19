Azerrail star eyes back-to-back titles

Azerrail volleyball player Charkhlouei Mohammadhossein has set his sights on securing another championship title after his team’s latest victory in the Azerbaijan Super League.

Idman.biz reports that speaking to the federation’s press service, Mohammadhossein reflected on Azerrail’s commanding 3-0 win over Neftchi in the 11th round:

"We prepared well for this match. The opponent played well too, but we had analyzed their game closely and knew how to counter their strategy. We’ll approach our next match with the same determination. I believe we can achieve another positive result because we are last year’s champions. We will do everything we can to defend our title this season."

After 11 rounds, Azerrail sits third in the standings with 22 points, trailing league leaders Murov Az Terminal by just 2 points.

