Federation officials met with Regional Volleyball Clubs

A meeting was held with representatives of Regional Volleyball Clubs (RVC).

It was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, Idman.biz reports.

The meeting, organized at the Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Sports, was attended by the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) Faig Orujov, Executive Director Vugar Huseynzade, Head of the Finance Department Sanan Jafarov, Head of the Training and Work with Younger Age Groups Department Cengiz Akarçeşme, and heads, coaches of RVKs and other persons.

A number of issues were discussed at the first meeting held within the framework of the work on training players for national teams. Stating that such meetings will be held frequently, Orujov said that the main goal of the federation from the first day is to form strong national teams, train local athletes and other such issues: “For this purpose, 8 RVKs covering various regions and cities were established. A large number of teenage girls and boys athletes are training in these RVKs, and a number of competitions are also organized. We believe that these RVKs will soon give positive results”.

Head of the Training and Youth Groups Department Akarçeşme emphasized that the development strategy of the AVF is supported by the CEV and FIVB: “As the Training and Youth Groups Department, our main goal is to constantly support specialists working in all regions and to closely participate in the process of training young promising volleyball players for national teams”.

Idman.biz