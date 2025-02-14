Polina Rahimova: "I’ve received an offer to work as a coach in Azerbaijan" – INTERVIEW

Polina Rahimova, a member of the Azerbaijani volleyball team and the winner of the Brazil Cup, shared her thoughts with AZERTAC in an exclusive interview.

- Your team, Osasco, won the Brazil Cup after 7 years. Could you share your thoughts on the final match?

- Yes, it had been 7 years since we won the cup. I’m so happy that I could contribute to the team’s success. The final was against the reigning Brazilian champions, Minas, and we fought until the very end. In the final moments, I took a risk and sent the ball to the opponent’s side of the court, which helped us close the fourth set with a strong finish.

- The team you defeated in the final was your former club. How did it feel to face them?

- Our semifinal match was very late, while the opponent's match finished earlier. They played 4 sets, while we played 5, so we were quite exhausted. When I faced my former team in the final, I was delighted to see familiar faces and the colorful uniform I once wore. They did an amazing job and were well-prepared for the match. Their defense and blocking were particularly strong. They truly deserved to be in the final.

- Osasco is currently in 4th place in the Brazilian Superliga with 35 points. What are your team’s goals in the Brazilian championship?

- Of course, we want to become champions. Right now, two of our main players are injured, which might slow us down. But I hope the new players will quickly adapt, and we will be able to win against teams at the top of the league.

- Are you considering returning to Europe?

- Right now, I’m focusing all my attention on my team and our goals in Brazil. I will decide about the future when the time comes. It’s still too early to think about it; for now, I need to keep winning titles.

- The Azerbaijani national team will participate in the Gold European League this year. What are your thoughts on the team’s chances?

- I’m confident that our team has high goals for the tournament. We need to pay more attention to the younger generation, help them, and support them. The Azerbaijani Volleyball Federation is doing great work to develop the sport in the regions. This will help us nurture more local talents. It’s very important to have Azerbaijani players in the national team because patriotism plays a significant role in winning tough matches. I believe that Azerbaijan will produce tall and promising volleyball players who will bring the sport back to the world stage.

- You’re considered one of the stars of the national team. Would you wear the national team jersey again if you were invited?

- I can only decide this after I finish the season in Brazil. Right now, I can’t say “yes” or “no” to that question.

- Have you received offers from Azerbaijani clubs?

- Yes, I’ve been offered a coaching position. However, right now, I’m focusing entirely on my athlete career. Although I don’t have experience, it’s very nice to know that someone sees potential in me as a coach. It boosts my confidence and reassures me that doors will always be open for me in Azerbaijan.

