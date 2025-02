Azerbaijani volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova’s team has reached the final of the Hungarian Cup once again.

Her team, Vasas, led by Abdulazimova as captain, won the second leg of the semifinal against Fatum with a 3-0 score, Idman.biz reports.

Ayshan scored four points during the match.

Vasas has reached the country's cup final for the fourth consecutive year.

