Polina Rahimova: "Our team has the power to achieve this"

Polina Rahimova, a prominent volleyball player for the Azerbaijani national team, discussed her recent success with Osasco, a Brazilian volleyball club, in an interview following their victory in the Brazil Cup, Idman.biz reports.

This win marked the second cup of the season for Rahimova and Osasco, after previously clinching the Paulista Cup. Reflecting on their Brazil Cup triumph, Rahimova shared: "We became the Brazil Cup champions. In the final, we defeated my former club Sesi Bauru 3-1. It was a very intense, difficult, and exciting match. In the playoffs, we also managed to beat the defending champions, Minas, 3-2."

Rahimova also spoke about her journey to becoming a starting player for Osasco: "When I first joined the team, I wasn't in the main starting lineup. However, during the playoffs and final, I became a key player. This was due to some players not performing as expected. I'm really happy I could play well in such crucial matches. I believe that during the time I wasn't playing, I worked hard on myself, and that's why I was in good form. The final was tough, and I want to congratulate all my teammates. Everyone did their best. During the match, our setter got injured, but we continued with our second setter. Despite not playing with us much, she performed excellently."

In addition to her club achievements, Rahimova expressed her thoughts on the Azerbaijani volleyball scene: "I watch the Super League and other countries' championships when I have time. This year, I've been closely following the Azerbaijani clubs in the league. There are many foreign players, and I know a lot of them, as I either played with them or against them in the past. I'm proud that they've chosen Azerbaijan. It's also great that the Azerbaijani Volleyball Federation is working on improving the development of volleyball."

When asked about her future with the national team, Rahimova revealed that she has not made a final decision yet: "As for my participation in the national team, I can't say anything about it yet. Right now, I'm focused on the upcoming club matches. I wish every player a season without injuries or problems. The competitions are intense here, and it can be tiring. After the season ends, I plan to take some rest and then make a decision. Our national team will participate in the Golden European League and the Islamic Solidarity Games this year. I believe we can win medals in the Islamic Games and possibly even become champions. Our team is strong enough to achieve this. We can also perform well in the Golden European League."

Polina Rahimova has been representing Azerbaijan since 2007.

Idman.biz