5 February 2025
EN

Katerina Zhidkova: "We allowed the opponent to take the lead"

Volleyball
News
5 February 2025 10:17
11
“We are very happy with this victory.”

Idman.biz reports that Absheron volleyball player Katerina Zhidkova shared her thoughts after their 3-1 win against Azerrail in the Azerbaijan Women's Volleyball Super League (IX round).

The former Azerbaijani national team attacker analyzed the match:
“We started a bit uncertainly and allowed the opponent to take the lead. However, we managed to regain control and played our game. This victory was crucial for us because we had lost the previous match. This time, we performed with more confidence. We will continue working hard to achieve our goal.”

Absheron currently leads the league table with 23 points, holding a 2-point advantage over second-placed National Aviation Academy.

Idman.biz

