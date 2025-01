Azerbaijani volleyball star Polina Rahimova and her team, Osasco, have faced their second consecutive loss in the Brazilian Volleyball Championship.

Osasco, a strong contender for the medals, fell short in an away match against Fluminense, losing 1-3. Rahimova contributed five points during the game, Idman.biz reports.

Currently in 5th place, Osasco is now four points behind league leaders Sesi Vôlei, adding pressure to their quest for a top finish.

