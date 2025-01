The opponents of the Romanian Alba and Hungarian Vasash clubs, where Azerbaijani national volleyball players play, in the 1/4 finals of the CEV Cup have been determined.

Alba, where Yelizaveta Ruban and Alena Kharchenko play, will face Porto, Idman.biz reports.

The first match will be held on February 5 in Portugal.

Vasash, captained by Ayshan Abdulazimova, will compete with the Polish Radomka. The first match will be held on February 6 in Budapest.

Idman.biz