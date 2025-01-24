Clubs confirmed for Azerbaijan’s first Snow Volleyball Championship

For the first time, Azerbaijan will host a national snow volleyball championship, organized by the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, reports Idman.biz.

The tournament will feature 8 teams:

• Women’s teams: Azerrail, Murov Az Terminal, Ganja, and U21

• Men’s teams: Azerrail, Murov Az Terminal, Ganjlar, and U21

Matches will follow a round-robin format, with the top two teams competing for the championship title and the third and fourth teams playing for third place.

The finals and third-place matches are scheduled for January 26, followed by the awards ceremony for the winners.

