24 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijani volleyball player played her last match in Champions League

Volleyball
News
24 January 2025 14:03
26
Azerbaijani volleyball player played her last match in Champions League

Azerbaijani national volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova has completed her performance in the Champions League group stage as part of Vashash.

Hungarian club lost to Polish team Budovlani in the last match of the group with a score of 2:3, Idman.biz reports.

Ayshan scored 10 points.

Vashash took third place in the group after Fenerbahce and Budovlani and was ahead only of the French Nantes. However, Hungarian champion will continue to compete in the European cups: the team will move to the CEV Cup.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Clubs confirmed for Azerbaijan’s first Snow Volleyball Championship
17:25
Volleyball

Clubs confirmed for Azerbaijan’s first Snow Volleyball Championship

The historic tournament will take place on January 25-26 at Shahdag Tourism Center

Azerbaijani volleyball stars shine in Romanian Championship
16:31
Volleyball

Azerbaijani volleyball stars shine in Romanian Championship

Yelyzaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko among the league’s best performers with standout stats

Polina Rahimova’s team defeated in Brazilian Championship
23 January 11:15
Volleyball

Polina Rahimova’s team defeated in Brazilian Championship

Osasco lost 1-3 to Pinheiros in an away game

Azerbaijani referees appointed for CEV matches - PHOTO
22 January 17:47
Volleyball

Azerbaijani referees appointed for CEV matches - PHOTO

Eldar Zulfugarov and Fuad Hajiyev receive new assignments
Famil Aghayev: “The issue will be resolved in the coming days”
22 January 16:21
Volleyball

Famil Aghayev: “The issue will be resolved in the coming days”

Aghayev addressed the delay in involving new transfers in games, explaining
Azerbaijani players reach CEV Cup Quarters
22 January 12:44
Volleyball

Azerbaijani players reach CEV Cup Quarters

The Romanian team triumphed once again in the second game of the playoff stage

Most read

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison
23 January 15:16
Football

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison

Despite being at a disadvantage in terms of goals, Qarabag leads in numerous key statistics

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
22 January 11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"
21 January 18:19
Football

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club
Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO
22 January 09:11
Football

Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO

Raphinha's last-minute strike seals a dramatic 5-4 victory against Benfica in an unforgettable clash