Azerbaijani volleyball player played her last match in Champions League

Azerbaijani national volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova has completed her performance in the Champions League group stage as part of Vashash.

Hungarian club lost to Polish team Budovlani in the last match of the group with a score of 2:3, Idman.biz reports.

Ayshan scored 10 points.

Vashash took third place in the group after Fenerbahce and Budovlani and was ahead only of the French Nantes. However, Hungarian champion will continue to compete in the European cups: the team will move to the CEV Cup.

Idman.biz