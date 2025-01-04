Azerbaijani volleyball players will be coached by the head coach of the Romanian national team

Romanian Alba team, where Azerbaijan national volleyball players Yelizaveta Ruban and Alena Kharchenko play, has decided on a new head coach.

The predecessor of the Italian specialist Marco Musso was the Spanish Guilherme Hernandez, Idman.biz reports.

At the same time, he leads the Romanian national team.

Hernandez worked in Greece and Poland, as well as in Potsdam, where he won the German Cup twice.

Alba has already held its first training session under the leadership of the new head coach.

The team is in third place in the regular championship, 3 points behind the leader Dinamo Bucharest.

Idman.biz