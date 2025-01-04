4 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijani volleyball players will be coached by the head coach of the Romanian national team

Volleyball
News
4 January 2025 17:02
17
Azerbaijani volleyball players will be coached by the head coach of the Romanian national team

Romanian Alba team, where Azerbaijan national volleyball players Yelizaveta Ruban and Alena Kharchenko play, has decided on a new head coach.

The predecessor of the Italian specialist Marco Musso was the Spanish Guilherme Hernandez, Idman.biz reports.

At the same time, he leads the Romanian national team.

Hernandez worked in Greece and Poland, as well as in Potsdam, where he won the German Cup twice.
Alba has already held its first training session under the leadership of the new head coach.

The team is in third place in the regular championship, 3 points behind the leader Dinamo Bucharest.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ganja has strengthened its team with an American volleyball player
16:38
Volleyball

Ganja has strengthened its team with an American volleyball player

The western representative has signed a contract with American Aayinde Smith until the end of the current season
Ganja terminates contract with foreign volleyball player
3 January 15:53
Volleyball

Ganja terminates contract with foreign volleyball player

Ganja Volleyball Club has parted ways with their international player
Abdulazimova reaches semifinals with Vasas
2 January 17:01
Volleyball

Abdulazimova reaches semifinals with Vasas

The reigning Hungarian champions secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Újpest
Separation of the head coach in the Azerbaijani volleyball team
31 December 2024 15:09
Volleyball

Separation of the head coach in the Azerbaijani volleyball team

Italian specialist Marco Musso has left the team
Gence VK player Caroline Perotto: “I’m in love with Azerbaijan”
28 December 2024 17:34
Volleyball

Gence VK player Caroline Perotto: “I’m in love with Azerbaijan”

The volleyball player also spoke about her goals in the national championship
Kristina Besman helps Yenisey secure victory in Russian Championship match
28 December 2024 14:27
Volleyball

Kristina Besman helps Yenisey secure victory in Russian Championship match

Besman earned 3 points in this game

Most read

Man City eye Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov for January transfer
3 January 11:41
Football

Man City eye Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov for January transfer

Manchester City have added the 20-year-old player to their potential transfer list for January
Messi vs. Ronaldo: How they closed 2024
3 January 09:39
Football

Messi vs. Ronaldo: How they closed 2024

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo wrapped up 2024 with contrasting achievements
IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings
2 January 09:44
Football

IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings

The top scorers in international matches for 2024 have been announced
Real Madrid make €100 million offer for William Saliba
2 January 12:17
Football

Real Madrid make €100 million offer for William Saliba

The central defender that Real Madrid are targeting has been revealed