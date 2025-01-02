Abdulazimova reaches semifinals with Vasas

Azerbaijani volleyball star Ayshan Abdulazimova has advanced to the semifinals of the Hungarian Cup with her team, Vasas.

The reigning Hungarian champions secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Újpest in the second leg of the quarterfinals, repeating the result of the first match. Abdulazimova contributed four points in the game, Idman.biz reports.

Vasas will now shift focus to their Hungarian League matches, where they currently lead the standings. The league resumes on January 4 after the winter break.

Idman.biz