Romanian Alba club, where Azerbaijan national volleyball players Yelizaveta Ruban and Alena Kharchenko play, parted ways with their head coach.

Italian specialist Marco Musso has left the team, Idman.biz reports.

It will be known soon who will fill the vacant position.

Alba is in the 3rd place, 3 points behind the leader Dinamo in the regular championship.

Idman.biz