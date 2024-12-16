Azerbaijani referee assigned to another Champions League match

Azerbaijani international volleyball referee Eldar Zulfugarov has been appointed to officiate his third match in this season's Champions League.

Zulfugarov will referee the women’s volleyball match between Turkiye’s Eczacibasi and France’s Levallua, scheduled for January 22, 2025, in Istanbul, Idman.biz reports.

Serbia’s Tomislav Popović will join him as the other referee for this encounter.

Eczacibasi has secured a spot in the playoffs, while Levallua sits at the bottom of the standings.

