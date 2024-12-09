9 December 2024
EN

Learning volleyball with Alla Hasanova: Future stars in the making – PHOTO

Volleyball
News
9 December 2024 14:37
15
Learning volleyball with Alla Hasanova: Future stars in the making – PHOTO

A new generation of volleyball talent is emerging in Azerbaijan, following in the footsteps of legends like Inna Ryskal, Vera Lantratova, Yelena Shabovta, Alla Hasanova, Natalya Mammadova, Oksana Parkhomenko, Valeriya Korotenko, and Polina Rahimova.

Idman.biz reports that volleyball remains one of the most beloved sports in the country, and significant efforts are underway to develop future stars.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, along with leading clubs, prioritizes youth development. Among these efforts, Azerrail, a flagship of Azerbaijani volleyball, stands out for its dedication to nurturing young talent.

Under the guidance of Alla Hasanova, former captain of the national team and Azerrail, the club's 10- and 14-year-old girls' teams are learning the intricacies of the sport. Hasanova combines theoretical and practical training, often demonstrating techniques herself to inspire her young protégés. Her leadership provides these aspiring players with a roadmap to success, aiming to produce the next generation of Azerbaijani volleyball stars.

Idman.biz has shared exclusive photos from these training sessions, showcasing the potential of young talents who may represent Azerbaijan on the international stage in the next 5–10 years.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Murov Az Terminal’s Russian player Natalia Dumcheva moves to Israel
17:02
Volleyball

Murov Az Terminal’s Russian player Natalia Dumcheva moves to Israel

The attacker has signed a contract with Maccabi Haifa
Zohrab Gozalbayli earns CEV trust
09:25
Volleyball

Zohrab Gozalbayli earns CEV trust

CEV assigns new role to Azerbaijani volleyball official
Champion of Azerbaijan will play in Turkiye
7 December 12:45
Volleyball

Champion of Azerbaijan will play in Turkiye

She signed a contract with Sarıyer Municipality
Azerrail wins in a thrilling tie-break, Absheron faces underdog
6 December 18:12
Volleyball

Azerrail wins in a thrilling tie-break, Absheron faces underdog

The opening game will feature Azerrail facing Murov Az Terminal
New faces in the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship: From Puerto Rico to Serbia - PHOTO
6 December 16:50
Volleyball

New faces in the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship: From Puerto Rico to Serbia - PHOTO

Idman.biz presents some of the new names that could add excitement to the national championship
Kristina Karapetian embraces Baku’s hospitality in a post from the Boulevard - VIDEO
6 December 13:25
Volleyball

Kristina Karapetian embraces Baku’s hospitality in a post from the Boulevard - VIDEO

"I had been warned that I could face troubles because of my surname in Azerbaijan"

Most read

Ultramarathon runner representing Azerbaijan at World Championship announced – PHOTO
6 December 18:36
Football

Ultramarathon runner representing Azerbaijan at World Championship announced – PHOTO

The championship will begin on December 7
Rodrigo is injured again
7 December 17:23
Football

Rodrigo is injured again

The winger will miss today's match against Girona of the 16th round of La Liga
Mysterious favorites in Azerbaijan: Qarabag outside the European zone
6 December 18:20
Football

Mysterious favorites in Azerbaijan: Qarabag outside the European zone

Football fans in Azerbaijan have expressed their favorite clubs in the Misli Premier League through a poll conducted on the official PFL website
Elchin Mammadov was assigned to the match Fenerbahce - Athletic
7 December 16:05
Football

Elchin Mammadov was assigned to the match Fenerbahce - Athletic

The match will take place on December 11 at the Shukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul