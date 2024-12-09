Learning volleyball with Alla Hasanova: Future stars in the making – PHOTO

A new generation of volleyball talent is emerging in Azerbaijan, following in the footsteps of legends like Inna Ryskal, Vera Lantratova, Yelena Shabovta, Alla Hasanova, Natalya Mammadova, Oksana Parkhomenko, Valeriya Korotenko, and Polina Rahimova.

Idman.biz reports that volleyball remains one of the most beloved sports in the country, and significant efforts are underway to develop future stars.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, along with leading clubs, prioritizes youth development. Among these efforts, Azerrail, a flagship of Azerbaijani volleyball, stands out for its dedication to nurturing young talent.

Under the guidance of Alla Hasanova, former captain of the national team and Azerrail, the club's 10- and 14-year-old girls' teams are learning the intricacies of the sport. Hasanova combines theoretical and practical training, often demonstrating techniques herself to inspire her young protégés. Her leadership provides these aspiring players with a roadmap to success, aiming to produce the next generation of Azerbaijani volleyball stars.

Idman.biz has shared exclusive photos from these training sessions, showcasing the potential of young talents who may represent Azerbaijan on the international stage in the next 5–10 years.

Idman.biz