Zohrab Gozalbayli earns CEV trust

The European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) has entrusted Zohrab Gozalbayli, Head of Communications for the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, with a prestigious international appointment.

Gozalbayli has been selected as a supervisor for a high-stakes match in the CEV Women's Volleyball Cup, Idman.biz reports.

He will oversee the officiating during the Round of 16 game between THY Istanbul (Turkiye) and Bekescsaba (Hungary).

The match is set to take place on December 10 in Istanbul, with referees Dominik Biegajło from England and Mirza Basic from Bosnia and Herzegovina officiating.

In the first leg of this matchup, the Turkish side emerged victorious with a commanding 3:0 scoreline.

Idman.biz