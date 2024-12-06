Azerrail wins in a thrilling tie-break, Absheron faces underdog

Today, the second round of the Women’s Volleyball High League will begin with two matches.



Idman.biz reports that the opening game will feature Azerrail facing Murov Az Terminal. Both teams are looking for their second victory of the season. In the second match, Absheron will challenge UNEC, aiming to continue their winning streak.



The round will conclude tomorrow with the Ganja vs Milli Aviasia Akademiasi match.



Women’s High League (Round II)

December 6th

• 15:00 – Azerrail 3:2 Murov Az Terminal (25:18, 23:25, 22:25, 25:8, 18:16)

MYS Volleyball Center

• 17:00 – Absheron vs UNEC

MYS Volleyball Center

Standings:

1. Azerrail – 3 points (1 win, 0 losses, 3-0 sets)

2. Murov Az Terminal – 3 points (1 win, 0 losses, 3-0 sets)

3. Absheron – 3 points (1 win, 0 losses, 3-0 sets)

4. Ganja – 0 points (0 wins, 1 loss, 0-3 sets)

5. Milli Aviasia Akademiasi – 0 points (0 wins, 1 loss, 0-3 sets)

6. UNEC – 0 points (0 wins, 1 loss, 0-3 sets)

Idman.biz