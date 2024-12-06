New faces in the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship: From Puerto Rico to Serbia - PHOTO

This week marked the start of the Azerbaijan Women's Volleyball Championship. The teams have strengthened their lineups by including players from both Eastern Europe and Latin America.

Idman.biz presents some of the new names that could add excitement to the national championship.

Nayka Benites (Puerto Rico)

Position: Libero

Club: Azerrail



As the national champion, Azerrail has traditionally been active in the transfer market, but one transfer stands out. Nayka Benites, a member of Puerto Rico’s national team, could become a key player for the team. This is her first club outside of Puerto Rico, where she has played for seven different teams. She earned several individual awards in the 2021/22 season, including best libero, receiver, and setter, as well as a bronze medal with Ateenses De Manati. At 25, Benites is at the peak of her career, and her skills will undoubtedly benefit the championship team.



Petra Indrová (Czech Republic)

Position: Diagonal

Club: Milli Aviasia Akademiasi



The team made a real splash in the off-season transfer window, bringing in experienced players. However, the most promising newcomer is Czech player Petra Indrová, who gained attention with Bouling Green university team. Her team won the Central American Conference title twice, and Indrová was named the league's best attacker multiple times, as well as two-time MVP. On the national team level, she helped lead her team to the Gold European League final, securing a silver medal. There is every reason to believe that she will make a significant impact at the National Aviation Academy.



Tijana Vrcelj (Serbia)

Position: Setter

Club: Murov Az Terminal



Tijana Vrcelj is considered a representative of the new generation of Serbian volleyball. She has been called up to the national team from a young age, winning silver at both the U19 and U21 European Championships. A talented setter, Vrcelj has played for nearly all of Serbia’s leading clubs, including Crvena Zvezda and Partizan. Last season, she won the Serbian Super Cup with Crvena Zvezda and previously earned a silver medal with ZOK. Given the high level of Serbian volleyball, Vrcelj is expected to significantly strengthen Murov Az Terminal.



Joseline Landeros (Mexico)

Position: Libero

Club: Abşeron



The silver medalists have also sought to strengthen their team by bringing in talent from across the ocean. Joseline Landeros is quickly becoming a rising star in volleyball on the American continent. This year, her national team won a bronze medal at the North, Central America, and Caribbean Championship, and Landeros was named the best libero and receiver. She also earned similar achievements in the Pan American Cup, which marked a milestone for Mexico. While primarily playing in her home country, she spent some time at Portugal's Cairos club. Landeros will add strength and harmony to Absheron’s defense.



Caroline Perotto (Brazil)

Position: Attacker

Club: Ganja



Gəncə’s newest addition, Caroline Perotto, has had an impressive career. The Brazilian has played for several clubs worldwide and won the Arab Club Championship with Tunisia's Sfaxien, where she was named the best attacker. She also won both the national championship and cup with CS Sfaxien. In her home country, she has played for Brasilia Volei on two separate occasions, and she also spent time playing in Peru before returning to Tunisia with Espérance Sportive. Last season, Perotto helped Halmstad win a bronze medal in the Swedish Championship. Perotto’s versatile skillset could prove invaluable to Gəncə as they aim for medals.

By strengthening their squads with these talented international players, the teams in the Azerbaijan Championship are set to deliver exciting and high-level performances this season.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz