Azerbaijani national team member Polina Rahimova was the top scorer in her team’s match against Praia in the Brazilian championship.

Idman.biz reports that Rahimova's team, Osasco, lost 2-3 to the league leaders, marking their second defeat in the competition.

Despite scoring 19 points, it wasn’t enough to secure a victory for her team.

Osasco is currently in third place in the standings and has one match in hand.

