Kamala Asgarova: "Alongside refereeing, I will continue coaching"

Kamala Asgarova, an international volleyball referee, shared her thoughts with Idman.biz about her unique role in Azerbaijan's volleyball community, stating that she is the only woman representing the country as a referee.

Reflecting on her recent appointment by the European Volleyball Confederation, Asgarova expressed gratitude for the support she received from the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation in advancing her career:

"I applied for this opportunity, and they considered my request. I’m new to refereeing, but I will continue coaching alongside it. I plan to work with a club, and we are currently in talks about that. Anyone can become a referee, but it is crucial to understand the rules."

Asgarova, a former player for Azerrail, will officiate the East European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Championship for U16 girls.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz