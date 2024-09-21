21 September 2024
Paolo Tofoli: "It's not easy, but we will do it" - INTERVIEW

The interview of Italian Paolo Tofoli, the new head coach of the Azerrail women's volleyball team, to Idman.biz

- How did your transition to Azerrail take place?

- My manager informed me about this. He said that Azerrail team is looking for a head coach. I became interested in this club and learned how prestigious it is. So I accepted this offer.

- What is your main goal in the club?

- My main goal is to win as many victories as possible throughout the season. We will do our best for this. Of course, it is not easy, but we will do it.

- Did you know about Azerbaijani volleyball before?

- I watched a game of Azerrail. However, in 2011, I came to Baku to play against Rabita with Scavolini Pesaro team. That's it. I did not have extensive information.

- What goals has the management set for you?

- Of course, always being good is our main task. We will try to fulfill this.

- Are new volleyball players expected to come to the club?

- ⁠Our team is already complete. A Colombian blocker will arrive in October. Others are already in our staff.

