Samadova continues training with Alba

Yelyzaveta Samadova, Azerbaijan national volleyball player, continues her training for the new season as a member of the Romanian Alba club.

As Idman.biz reports, the team has started training for more than a month under the leadership of the new head coach Italian Marco Musso.

The national blocker, Alena Kharchenko, also joined the team of the mentioned club. According to the calendar, Alba prepares for the season at home and plays test matches.

Samadova spent the last two seasons in the Romanian club Lugoj.

