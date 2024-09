Azerbaijan’s Azerrail Volleyball Club have parted ways with an international.

The Croatian striker Katarina Pilepic will not play at Azerrail from now on Idman.biz reports.

She signed a contract with the Thai club Nakhon Ratchasima.

Earlier, Thai libero Piyanut Pannoy, Dominican blocker Jineiry Martínez, and Turkish striker Fatma Demir left Azerrail.

Idman.biz