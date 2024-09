Absheron Volleyball Club transferred a new player.

The silver medalist of the national championship has strengthened with French Sherilyn Bashorun, Idman.biz reports.

She plays as a middle blocker and spent last season in the Spanish club CV Kiele Socuéllamos.

Absheron previously signed a contract with two volleyball players of the Azerbaijan national team, Nikalina Bashnakova and Anastasia Mertsalova. Another transfer is Marija Cicic from Hungary.

