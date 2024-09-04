4 September 2024
EN

Ukrainian volleyball star joins Ganja VC

Volleyball
News
4 September 2024 17:37
3
Ganja reached an agreement with the Ukrainian volleyball player Olena Napalkova.

The press service of the club released information about this, Idman.biz reports.

Olena Napalkova spent the last season in the Cyprus club Nea Salamina Famagusta. The volleyball player previously played for the Finnish LiigaPloki, Polish AZS Politechnika Slaska Gliwice, Ukrainian Prometey, and Khimik Yuzhny teams.

Ganja included local volleyball players Yuliya Karimova, Narmina Musayeva, Fidan Azayeva, Amina Ramazanova, Asiyat Abuyeva, Khanim Jalilova, Russian Anastasia Atepalina, Maria Tushova and Thai Tichakorn Boonlert.



