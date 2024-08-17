Nihad Gasimov: "We want to leave the match with Austria with a win"

"We have been analyzing the Austrian team for several weeks."

Azerbaijan national volleyball player Nihad Gasimov told Idman.biz.

He commented on the first match they will have with Austria in the qualifying round of EURO 2026. Gasimov said that the opponent is a strong team: "It has experienced players. But we will try our best to win. Basically, we analyzed the videos of the opponent's last games, got acquainted with the team. Our coaches adjusted our training accordingly. We have analyzed almost all the players."

According to him, as a result of the training sessions that started in July, they are in a good physical and technical condition: "We played 3 games at the training meeting in Georgia and won each of them. Again, we practice on the mistakes we made. I think we are fully prepared."

Gasimov emphasized that they prepared very well for this match: "True, there are enough young players in our team. But we want to leave the game with a victory. We will fight until the end."

Austria-Azerbaijan match will start today at 22:30 Baku time.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz