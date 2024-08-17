18 August 2024
EN

Nihad Gasimov: "We want to leave the match with Austria with a win"

Volleyball
News
17 August 2024 12:22
30
Nihad Gasimov: "We want to leave the match with Austria with a win"

"We have been analyzing the Austrian team for several weeks."

Azerbaijan national volleyball player Nihad Gasimov told Idman.biz.

He commented on the first match they will have with Austria in the qualifying round of EURO 2026. Gasimov said that the opponent is a strong team: "It has experienced players. But we will try our best to win. Basically, we analyzed the videos of the opponent's last games, got acquainted with the team. Our coaches adjusted our training accordingly. We have analyzed almost all the players."

According to him, as a result of the training sessions that started in July, they are in a good physical and technical condition: "We played 3 games at the training meeting in Georgia and won each of them. Again, we practice on the mistakes we made. I think we are fully prepared."

Gasimov emphasized that they prepared very well for this match: "True, there are enough young players in our team. But we want to leave the game with a victory. We will fight until the end."

Austria-Azerbaijan match will start today at 22:30 Baku time.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

Related news

New transfer from Ganja
17 August 13:50
Volleyball

New transfer from Ganja

Ganja has strengthened its team with a new volleyball player
Nine came and twelve left
16 August 18:25
Volleyball

Nine came and twelve left

Azerbaijan's women's volleyball clubs continue their transfer activities
Farid Jalalov announced the main goal of Azerbaijan national team
16 August 16:34
Volleyball

Farid Jalalov announced the main goal of Azerbaijan national team

"I tried to play all volleyball players in these games"
New appointment to AVF official
16 August 14:54
Volleyball

New appointment to AVF official

Head of the International Relations Department of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF), Mikhail Frishman, has been appointed to the European Championship qualifying round match
Elchin Masiyev at the home match of Partizan
16 August 14:03
Volleyball

Elchin Masiyev at the home match of Partizan

FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev received the next appointment
Mardan Mammadov: "We analyze our competitors"
15 August 10:46
Volleyball

Mardan Mammadov: "We analyze our competitors"

"Our preparations for the European Championship are going well."

Most read

Los Angeles 2028 PLAN of Ruslan Lunev
15 August 09:48
Paris-2024

Los Angeles 2028 PLAN of Ruslan Lunev

Ruslan Lunev, the shot putter of the Azerbaijan national team, evaluated his performance at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games
A gala night was organized in honor of Azerbaijani Olympic team - PHOTO
15 August 12:52
Paris-2024

A gala night was organized in honor of Azerbaijani Olympic team - PHOTO

Members of the Azerbaijani sports delegation that participated in Paris-2024 took part in the event
Paris 2024: Elcan Hajiyev will undergo surgery on his shoulder and knee
15 August 12:48
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Elcan Hajiyev will undergo surgery on his shoulder and knee

"I want to get rid of all injuries"
Sabah said goodbye to the European Cup - VIDEO
15 August 21:51
Azerbaijan football

Sabah said goodbye to the European Cup - VIDEO

Sabah went to the next European Cup match