Farid Jalalov announced the main goal of Azerbaijan national team

"We have completed our preparation for the qualification stage of the European Championship. We have already come to Austria for our first match."

Farid Jalalov, the head coach of the Azerbaijan men's volleyball team, said this, Idman.biz reports.

The specialist revealed his thoughts on the preparation for the qualifying stage of the European Championship to the press service of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation:

"Tomorrow we will face the Austrian national team, and a week later, the Belgian team in Baku. The preparatory process, which started in July, was successful. There were training camps in Baku and Tbilisi. We had 3 test matches with the national team of this country in Georgia. I tried to play all volleyball players in these games. Because training is more important for every athlete, so are competitions and testing games."

The head coach also explained the goal of the team:

"There was a big positive difference between the games of our team in the first and last test matches. I believe that this change for the better will also be felt in our core games. Our main goal is to increase the playing experience of our young team and the self-confidence of our young volleyball players. We will do our best to play better in both games and win a successful result."

Azerbaijan national team will face Austria tomorrow.

