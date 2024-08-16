17 August 2024
EN

New appointment to AVF official

Volleyball
News
16 August 2024 14:54
32
New appointment to AVF official

Head of the International Relations Department of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF), Mikhail Frishman, has been appointed to the European Championship qualifying round match.

It was announced by the AVF press service, Idman.biz reports.

Frishman, who is a member of the European Sports Organization Commission of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), will assess the work of the referees as a supervisor in the match between the Swedish and Swiss teams in Group E. This match will be held on August 17 in Sweden.

The referees of the match will be Risto Strandson from Estonia and Geir Vestbo from Norway.

Idman.biz

Related news

Nine came and twelve left
16 August 18:25
Volleyball

Nine came and twelve left

Azerbaijan's women's volleyball clubs continue their transfer activities
Farid Jalalov announced the main goal of Azerbaijan national team
16 August 16:34
Volleyball

Farid Jalalov announced the main goal of Azerbaijan national team

"I tried to play all volleyball players in these games"
Elchin Masiyev at the home match of Partizan
16 August 14:03
Volleyball

Elchin Masiyev at the home match of Partizan

FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev received the next appointment
Mardan Mammadov: "We analyze our competitors"
15 August 10:46
Volleyball

Mardan Mammadov: "We analyze our competitors"

"Our preparations for the European Championship are going well."
New contract in Ganja
13 August 13:50
Volleyball

New contract in Ganja

A one-year contract was signed with the Belarusian statistician
Paris 2024: the first Olympic medal of the Italian team was gold
11 August 17:28
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: the first Olympic medal of the Italian team was gold

The Italians won the decisive match against the USA

Most read

President Ilham Aliyev: We can be rightly proud of our young generation
14 August 14:52
Paris-2024

President Ilham Aliyev: We can be rightly proud of our young generation

"The words I have been saying for years about the massive nature of sports and the tasks I have given have pursued one goal: to raise a young generation that is physically and spiritually healthy, attached to the Motherland, patriotic, and professional."
President: These Games showed again that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is a consistent process
14 August 14:48
Paris-2024

President: These Games showed again that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is a consistent process

"In other words, this shows that many sports disciplines are developing in Azerbaijan."
Hasrat Jafarov: "These are unforgettable days in my career"
14 August 16:49
Paris-2024

Hasrat Jafarov: "These are unforgettable days in my career"

"Like everyone else, I am very happy."
President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Paris Summer Olympic Games and their coaches - VIDEO - PHOTO
14 August 15:49
Paris-2024

President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Paris Summer Olympic Games and their coaches - VIDEO - PHOTO

"You have represented our country at the Summer Olympic Games with great dignity"