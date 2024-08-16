New appointment to AVF official

Head of the International Relations Department of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF), Mikhail Frishman, has been appointed to the European Championship qualifying round match.

It was announced by the AVF press service, Idman.biz reports.

Frishman, who is a member of the European Sports Organization Commission of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), will assess the work of the referees as a supervisor in the match between the Swedish and Swiss teams in Group E. This match will be held on August 17 in Sweden.

The referees of the match will be Risto Strandson from Estonia and Geir Vestbo from Norway.

