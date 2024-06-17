17 June 2024
EN

They overcame Azerbaijan and became champions

Volleyball
News
17 June 2024 13:56
17
The winners of the European Golden League in volleyball have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the Czech and Swedish teams met in a decisive match in the women's competition.

Sweden won the Final of Four held in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The Scandinavians defeated the hosts in the final with a score of 3:2. The third place was taken by Belgium, which overcame Romania with a score of 3:0.

Ukrainian volleyball players celebrated the victory in the similar men's tournament organized in Osijek (Croatia). They overcame Croatia 3:1 in the final. The Czech Republic, which defeated Estonia, became the 3rd.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani women's national team finished the Golden European League in 8th place, and Azerbaijani men's team finished last - in 12th place. The champion teams won 3:0 in the matches against the Azerbaijani teams.

Idman.biz

