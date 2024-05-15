Vugar Bayramov: "It is too early to say anything about the result"

"Our preparations are going very well. Young people are also with us. We will give them the necessary support."

Idman.biz reports that Vugar Bayramov, volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team, said this while talking about the preparations for the European Golden League.

He said that a serious test awaits the team: "Our first match will be against Romania. They are an experienced team. The Ukrainian team we will meet next has played in the European Golden League final in the last two seasons. I think it is too early to say anything about the result. Everything is about the games. It will be known later."

It should be noted that our team will start the competition in the European Golden League on May 17 in Baku.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz