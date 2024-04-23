Azerbaijan player: "Offers are coming from Europe, there are many options" - INTERVIEW

Azerrail volleyball player Andrey Melnikov answered journalists' questions after the final game of the Azerbaijan Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the player, who has a share in his team's first national championship, commented on the 3:2 victory over Absheron.

- You won a difficult victory in a 5-set match. How was the match for you?

- The match took place in a very intense struggle. Both teams are tired. We have been diligently preparing for the meeting in the last 4-5 days. The whole team is tired. Nevertheless, we showed character and were able to break the opponent's resistance at the end of the game.

- Do you expect the match to last until the tie-break?

- Actually, it was expected. Everyone was ready for the tie-break. Everyone understood well that the match would not end with a score of 3:0 or 3:1. We knew it would be a very difficult game. We were ready for it.

- You have been performing better since the beginning of the season. But today it was an even game. What was the reason for this?

- A large physical load has affected us. Because we had a lot of training in the last two days. Moreover, there was a preparation process on the morning of the game. The meeting started quite early - at 4 o'clock. The team did not deliver on the recovery after morning training. Everyone put their maximum strength on the field and mobilized all their strength. The result was victory.

- What are your plans for the next season?

- Proposals are coming from Europe. There are quite a few options. But of course I would like to stay here. Because I am a local player. For this reason, I would prefer to stay in Azerbaijan.

- A difficult challenge awaits the Azerbaijani national team in the Golden European League. What is your expectation from the tournament?

- Gold will be very difficult for us in the Europa League. Because all the participants have a high level, they are teams that have played in world and European championships. Although it is difficult for us, we will try to show our maximum.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz