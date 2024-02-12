14 February 2024
Sahin Catma is looking for talent in Ganja and Tovuz

Volleyball
News
12 February 2024
Sahin Catma is looking for talent in Ganja and Tovuz – PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) continues to work towards the development of volleyball in the regions.

According to the information provided to Idman.biz by AVF, for this purpose, on February 9-11, the camp "Identification and development of young talents" was held in Ganja and Tovuz regional volleyball clubs.

Within the framework of the camp, a seminar was also organized by the head of the national teams of teenagers and young girls, Sahin Chatma, for volleyball coaches from the regions. The main goal of conducting the seminar, which consists of theoretical and practical parts, is to ensure the familiarization of coaches operating in the regions with the new rules, as well as to expand cooperation with specialists working in different regions and cities.

It should be noted that AVF will organize camps and seminars in Sumgayit and Nakhchivan in February.

Idman.biz

