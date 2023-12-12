12 December 2023
EN

Tural Hasanli: "My return to the pitch is up to the advice of doctors"

Volleyball
News
12 December 2023 15:15
Tural Hasanli: "My return to the pitch is up to the advice of doctors"

"I feel good now, there are no problems with my health."

Tural Hasanli, a volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team and "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" club, told Idman.biz.

According to the captain of the national team, who was operated on twice, although he continues his treatment, the problems are behind him: "I underwent surgery because of internal bleeding and a ruptured intestine. Thankfully, everything is fine now, I feel fine. I am being treated in the hospital."
He still does not know when he will return to the field: "Of course, after my treatment is over, it will be decided with the advice of the doctors. But for now I can't say anything for sure."

It should be noted that the 33-year-old volleyball player was brought to Baku in a very critical condition after the match against Panathinaikos (Greece) in the "Challenge Cup" on November 30 and was taken directly from the airport to the hospital. Hasanli was operated on due to internal bleeding and intestinal rupture. On December 9, he needed a doctor's intervention for the second time. This time in Tural, severe (profuse) bleeding of the arterial vessel was found in another segment of the duodenum. Due to the fact that the large vessel that could not be stopped by the endoscopic procedure continued to bleed heavily and the patient's clinical condition was critical, the patient was operated immediately and the bleeding was stopped as a result of a 3-hour complex operation.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijan Championship: The fixtures have been confirmed
17:39
Volleyball

Azerbaijan Championship: The fixtures have been confirmed

The schedule of the next games in the Azerbaijan High Volleyball League has been confirmed

Azerbaijan against Poland
11:11
Volleyball

Azerbaijan against Poland

That the competition is a qualifier for EURO-2024
Famil Aghayev: "Azerrail is ahead due to its players"
11 December 16:48
Volleyball

Famil Aghayev: "Azerrail is ahead due to its players"

Famil Aghayev, head coach of the women's volleyball club "Absheron", told Idman.biz
Azerbaijani vs Poland and Ukraine
11 December 16:46
Volleyball

Azerbaijani vs Poland and Ukraine

Latvia, Ukraine, Estonia and Poland will compete in the championship along with the hosts and our national team
"Khari Bulbul Shusha" lost for the first time, "Azerrail" became the leader - PHOTO
10 December 21:14
Volleyball

"Khari Bulbul Shusha" lost for the first time, "Azerrail" became the leader - PHOTO

Today, 2 more games were held in the Azerbaijan championship among men's volleyball players
The time of the game of Shusha and Lachin clubs has been determined
9 December 20:22
Volleyball

The time of the game of Shusha and Lachin clubs has been determined

The place and time of the next games in the Azerbaijan Championship among men's volleyball players have been confirmed

Most read

European Taekwondo Championship: Azerbaijani player won a bronze medal
11 December 11:10
Taekwondo

European Taekwondo Championship: Azerbaijani player won a bronze medal

Azerbaijani taekwondo player Zemfira Hasanzade won a bronze medal in the European U-21 Championship
The winners of the Azerbaijan Cup have been determined
9 December 19:41
Table tennis

The winners of the Azerbaijan Cup have been determined

Azerbaijan Table Tennis Cup has been concluded
Did Hamilton present the award to Baku? - PHOTO
10 December 15:48
Formula 1

Did Hamilton present the award to Baku? - PHOTO

An interesting incident happened after the gala evening of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) organized in Baku
Gala show called "Flames of the Ojag" - PHOTO
9 December 19:59
Gymnastics

Gala show called "Flames of the Ojag" - PHOTO

Gala show called "Flames of the Ojag" was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in connection with the 10th anniversary of the "Ojag Sport" Club