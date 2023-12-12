Tural Hasanli: "My return to the pitch is up to the advice of doctors"

"I feel good now, there are no problems with my health."

Tural Hasanli, a volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team and "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" club, told Idman.biz.

According to the captain of the national team, who was operated on twice, although he continues his treatment, the problems are behind him: "I underwent surgery because of internal bleeding and a ruptured intestine. Thankfully, everything is fine now, I feel fine. I am being treated in the hospital."

He still does not know when he will return to the field: "Of course, after my treatment is over, it will be decided with the advice of the doctors. But for now I can't say anything for sure."

It should be noted that the 33-year-old volleyball player was brought to Baku in a very critical condition after the match against Panathinaikos (Greece) in the "Challenge Cup" on November 30 and was taken directly from the airport to the hospital. Hasanli was operated on due to internal bleeding and intestinal rupture. On December 9, he needed a doctor's intervention for the second time. This time in Tural, severe (profuse) bleeding of the arterial vessel was found in another segment of the duodenum. Due to the fact that the large vessel that could not be stopped by the endoscopic procedure continued to bleed heavily and the patient's clinical condition was critical, the patient was operated immediately and the bleeding was stopped as a result of a 3-hour complex operation.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz