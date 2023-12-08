Our national team won only 1 set

The Azerbaijani national volleyball team, consisting of under-18 boys, played its fourth game in the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Championship.

According to Idman.biz, the team coached by Jalil Bakhtioz faced Estonia.

Our team defeated this time. The opponent won with a score of 3:1.

EEVZA Championship

IV round

December 7

Azerbaijan - Estonia 1:3 (25:23, 13:25, 14:25, 21:25)

It should be noted that this is our team's 4th defeat in a row. The team previously lost to Poland, Ukraine and Latvia by "dry score". Our volleyball players will play their next match against the host Georgia on December 9.

Idman.biz