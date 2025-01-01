Djokovic and Kyrgios knocked out in Brisbane doubles after close match

Novak Djokovic, 24-time Grand Slam champion from Serbia, and Australian Nick Kyrgios, 2022 Wimbledon finalist, were eliminated in the doubles competition at the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane, Australia.

Idman.biz reports that they were defeated in the second round by Nikola Mektic (Croatia) and Michael Venus (New Zealand) with a score of 2-6, 6-3, 8-10.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 14 minutes.

Despite Djokovic's individual success in singles, this marks only his first time winning a doubles title in his career.

