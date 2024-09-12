12 September 2024
EN

Earning of world’s number one tennis player

Tennis
News
12 September 2024 15:54
39
Jannik Sinner, the world's number one tennis player, became the highest paid male tennis player in 2024 after winning the US Open tournament.

The 23-year-old athlete is currently considered one of the best in men's tennis along with Spanish Carlos Alcaraz and Serbian Novak Djokovic, Idman.biz reports.
Sinner recently won his second Grand Slam title by defeating American Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in the US Open final.

With this victory, he became the highest-paid player of the year among Italian male tennis players. His total income for this calendar year was about 10.5 million dollars.

This amount is more than double the combined money of legends Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in 2024.

