ATP ranking: Novak Djokovic out of top three

The new world ranking of the Association of Tennis Professionals has been announced.

Jannik Sinner continues to lead the ranking, Idman.biz reports.

He is followed by Alexander Zverev, who moved up 2 places, and Carlos Alcaraz, who is third, as before. The top ten with a number of changes is as follows:

1. Jannic Sinner (Italy) – 11180 points

2 (+2). Alexander Zverev (Germany) – 7075

3. Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) – 6690

4 (-2). Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – 5560

5. Daniil Medvedev (Russia) - 5475

6. Andrey Rublev (Russia) - 4645

7 (-5). Taylor Fritz (USA) – 4060

8 (-1). Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) – 4060

9 (-1). Casper Ruud (Norway) – 4010

10 (-1). Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) - 3965

