145 athletes to compete in Korean Ambassador’s Cup in Baku

The number of taekwondo athletes who will take part in the Korean Ambassador’s Cup, to be held on September 6 with the joint organization of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation (ATF) and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in our country, has been announced.

A total of 145 athletes from 35 clubs will participate in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The competition will feature young boys (born in 2008, 2009, and 2010) in the Olympic weight categories of 48 kg, 55 kg, 63 kg, 73 kg, and +73 kg, and girls in the categories of 44 kg, 49 kg, 55 kg, 63 kg, and +63 kg.

The tournament will be held at the Ministry of Emergency Situations Sports and Health Club.

Idman.biz