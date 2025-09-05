6 September 2025
EN

145 athletes to compete in Korean Ambassador’s Cup in Baku

Taekwondo
News
5 September 2025 15:26
55
145 athletes to compete in Korean Ambassador’s Cup in Baku

The number of taekwondo athletes who will take part in the Korean Ambassador’s Cup, to be held on September 6 with the joint organization of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation (ATF) and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in our country, has been announced.

A total of 145 athletes from 35 clubs will participate in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The competition will feature young boys (born in 2008, 2009, and 2010) in the Olympic weight categories of 48 kg, 55 kg, 63 kg, 73 kg, and +73 kg, and girls in the categories of 44 kg, 49 kg, 55 kg, 63 kg, and +63 kg.

The tournament will be held at the Ministry of Emergency Situations Sports and Health Club.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani taekwondo team heads to Swiss Open
5 September 12:29
Taekwondo

Azerbaijani taekwondo team heads to Swiss Open

Eight athletes to compete under coaches Mammad Abdullayev and Gunay Zeynalova
National taekwondo championship among children to be held on September 4–5
3 September 16:10
Taekwondo

National taekwondo championship among children to be held on September 4–5

379 young athletes from 57 clubs will compete in Hovsan across 10 weight categories
Azerbaijani taekwondo championship kicks off for juniors, youth, and adults
1 September 17:40
Taekwondo

Azerbaijani taekwondo championship kicks off for juniors, youth, and adults

130 athletes from 22 clubs to compete in individual and trio events across three age categories
Azerbaijani taekwondo referee appointed to international tournament
29 August 13:14
Taekwondo

Azerbaijani taekwondo referee appointed to international tournament

Coshqun Nadirov to represent Azerbaijan at the Multi European Games in Serbia
Azerbaijan to host national poomsae championship for juniors, youth, and adults
29 August 12:15
Taekwondo

Azerbaijan to host national poomsae championship for juniors, youth, and adults

Competitions in individual and trio categories across three age groups to start on September 2 at the Ministry of Emergency Situations Sports Club
Azerbaijani children’s taekwondo championship set for September
25 August 17:45
Taekwondo

Azerbaijani children’s taekwondo championship set for September

Young athletes born in 2014–2016 will compete for medals at the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ Sports and Health Club

Most read

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
4 September 11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5
5 September 10:02
Football

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5

Azerbaijan opens campaign against Iceland as 10 games unfold across five groups
Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO
3 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO

The team will face Iceland on September 5, with their final training session scheduled at Laugardalsvollur stadium
Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
5 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland

Fernando Santos’ side faces tough opening test in Reykjavik tonight at 22:45 Baku time