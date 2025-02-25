Changes in the calculation of taekwondo Olympic ranking points

The qualification process for taekwondo athletes aiming to secure a spot in the Olympic Games has been revised.

According to a statement from the World Taekwondo press service, the rules for calculating Olympic ranking points have changed. Instead of the previous 4-year cycle, the ranking will now be divided into two stages, each covering two years, starting after Paris 2024, Idman.biz reports.

This change aligns with the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) recommendations for a more fair and dynamic ranking system.

Under the new system, ranking points will decrease by 50% every year. These points will be reset at the end of each two-year cycle.

The first stage will run from July 2024 to June 2026, while the second stage will cover the period from July 2026 to June 2028.

For example, if a taekwondo athlete earns 40 points in October 2024, those points will be reflected in the November 2024 ranking. A year later, in November 2025, these points will be reduced by 50% to equal 20 points.

When the second stage begins in July 2026, the previous points will be wiped out. The points earned in October 2025 will remain valid until June 2026.

Points accumulated in the first stage will play a crucial role in determining rankings for Grand Prix tournaments, thus influencing qualification for the World Championships and subsequent stages. Essentially, the first-stage points are important for gaining entry into the Grand Prix and for participating in the World Championships.

In the second stage, ranking points will determine Olympic qualification. Based on the rankings published in January 2028, the top five athletes in each weight category will earn direct qualification to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. The final Olympic rankings will be based on the June 2028 rankings.

Moreover, if two or more athletes from the same country place in the top three, the highest-ranked athlete will receive a spot in the Grand Prix series, and the remaining places will be allocated to the next highest-ranked athletes from different countries.

The criteria for awarding Olympic spots through the Grand Prix series have also changed. Previously, the athlete who won first place in this series and was in the top five of the Olympic ranking would earn the license, with the next highest-ranked taekwondo athlete taking the spot if the first place athlete was already qualified. Under the new system, the second-place finisher in the Grand Prix will now earn the Olympic spot. If the second-place finisher is also in the top five, the Olympic spot will go to the next highest-ranked athlete.

Other Olympic licenses will be decided through the Olympic Qualification Tournaments.

