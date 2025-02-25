25 February 2025
EN

Changes in the calculation of taekwondo Olympic ranking points

Taekwondo
News
25 February 2025 17:48
6
Changes in the calculation of taekwondo Olympic ranking points

The qualification process for taekwondo athletes aiming to secure a spot in the Olympic Games has been revised.

According to a statement from the World Taekwondo press service, the rules for calculating Olympic ranking points have changed. Instead of the previous 4-year cycle, the ranking will now be divided into two stages, each covering two years, starting after Paris 2024, Idman.biz reports.

This change aligns with the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) recommendations for a more fair and dynamic ranking system.

Under the new system, ranking points will decrease by 50% every year. These points will be reset at the end of each two-year cycle.

The first stage will run from July 2024 to June 2026, while the second stage will cover the period from July 2026 to June 2028.

For example, if a taekwondo athlete earns 40 points in October 2024, those points will be reflected in the November 2024 ranking. A year later, in November 2025, these points will be reduced by 50% to equal 20 points.

When the second stage begins in July 2026, the previous points will be wiped out. The points earned in October 2025 will remain valid until June 2026.
Points accumulated in the first stage will play a crucial role in determining rankings for Grand Prix tournaments, thus influencing qualification for the World Championships and subsequent stages. Essentially, the first-stage points are important for gaining entry into the Grand Prix and for participating in the World Championships.

In the second stage, ranking points will determine Olympic qualification. Based on the rankings published in January 2028, the top five athletes in each weight category will earn direct qualification to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. The final Olympic rankings will be based on the June 2028 rankings.
Moreover, if two or more athletes from the same country place in the top three, the highest-ranked athlete will receive a spot in the Grand Prix series, and the remaining places will be allocated to the next highest-ranked athletes from different countries.

The criteria for awarding Olympic spots through the Grand Prix series have also changed. Previously, the athlete who won first place in this series and was in the top five of the Olympic ranking would earn the license, with the next highest-ranked taekwondo athlete taking the spot if the first place athlete was already qualified. Under the new system, the second-place finisher in the Grand Prix will now earn the Olympic spot. If the second-place finisher is also in the top five, the Olympic spot will go to the next highest-ranked athlete.

Other Olympic licenses will be decided through the Olympic Qualification Tournaments.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani referee named best - PHOTO
16 February 15:59
Taekwondo

Azerbaijani referee named best - PHOTO

Azerbaijani taekwondo referee Ramal Jamalov has been named best male referee
Azerbaijani taekwondo players win 2 more medals at Fujairah Open
15 February 14:15
Taekwondo

Azerbaijani taekwondo players win 2 more medals at Fujairah Open

Azerbaijani taekwondo players won 2 more medals at Fujairah Open held in the United Arab Emirates
Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete clinches gold at Turkish Open - PHOTO
14 February 09:23
Taekwondo

Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete clinches gold at Turkish Open - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s national taekwondo team has secured another medal at the prestigious G-2 category Turkish Open International Tournament in Antalya
Azerbaijan's taekwondo athletes claim 6 medals at Fujairah Open – PHOTO
13 February 13:10
Taekwondo

Azerbaijan's taekwondo athletes claim 6 medals at Fujairah Open – PHOTO

The prestigious international taekwondo tournament Fujairah Open has officially kicked off in the United Arab Emirates
Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes win 3 more medals at Turkish Open
13 February 11:32
Taekwondo

Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes win 3 more medals at Turkish Open

In the G-2 category competition, Khanoghlan Karimov (68 kg), Javad Aghayev (80 kg), and Hamidreza Bedri Aliabadi (+87 kg) each earned a bronze medal
29 taekwondo athletes sent to Fujairah Open
11 February 17:44
Taekwondo

29 taekwondo athletes sent to Fujairah Open

The event will be held from February 9-13

Most read

Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce
24 February 11:00
Football

Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce

Today's Istanbul derby will feature a crucial clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce

Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again
24 February 14:41
Football

Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again

The Misli Premier League Round 24 fixture between Zira and Kapaz has been rescheduled once again

If the match is held, it will not be broadcast on television
23 February 14:03
Football

If the match is held, it will not be broadcast on television

Shamakhi - Turan Tovuz match will not be broadcast
Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia
15:07
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly on the verge of acquiring Spain’s crisis-hit club, Valencia