Winners of the table tennis tournament announced - PHOTO

The TOP 8 table tennis tournament has concluded.

The traditional competition at the Shua Sports Complex featured the country's top table tennis players showcasing their skills, Idman.biz reports.

Based on the results, Onur Guluzade claimed 1st place in the men's category, defeating Rustam Hajili in the final. Vazir Allahverdiyev secured 3rd place.

In the women’s tournament, Aylin Asgarova emerged victorious. Marziyya Nurmatova took the 2nd spot, while Laman Abdulhamidova finished in 3rd place.

The Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation awarded distinguished athletes diplomas and prizes.

