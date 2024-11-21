Exploring the costs of swimming in Azerbaijan: Accessibility, challenges, and future prospects - RESEARCH

In recent times, the interest in swimming has been increasing in Azerbaijan, and not without reason. Like other sports, the government’s support has strengthened the material-technical base, trained specialists, increased the number of training camps, and taken steps to make it more popular. Now, it is crucial to continue building on this progress. Naturally, the focus is on the success of Azerbaijani swimmers in international competitions. The development of this sport could elevate us to new heights in the Olympics, especially since swimming holds significant importance in the Summer Olympic Games and offers more opportunities for medals.

An Idman.biz member has drilled down to explore the future of swimming, its path to success, and the challenges that come along the way.

Due to the rising demand and supply, there has been an increase not only in interest but also in prices. Obviously, the costs of swimming differ from those of other sports, and today, a key question is how the costs relate to the quality of the service.

When discussing swimming, the first thing that comes to mind is the Baku Aquatic Palace, which is equipped to meet international standards. Built ahead of the 1st European Games in Baku, this complex fully complies with the requirements of the International Swimming Federation (FINA). The complex includes a 50 x 25 meter Olympic pool with a depth of 3 meters, a 25 x 20 meter water polo pool with a depth of 6 meters, a pool for synchronized swimming and diving, a 2500 m² fitness hall, and a spa service.

The main focus of the Palace is children’s courses, where various activities such as swimming, water polo, synchronized swimming, and diving are taught. Group classes for children aged 4-5 years are held three times a week at a cost of 120 AZN, and for children aged 6-15 years, the cost is 80 AZN.

For adults, daily pool access is priced at 25 AZN, and a monthly pass for 12 sessions costs 100 AZN. When asked about discounts for promising children, the Palace clarified that there are no such practices at the moment.

To further investigate how other facilities compare, we looked at the pricing of swimming pools across other regions of Baku. It turns out that monthly packages at various facilities range from 100 to 250 AZN. These pools cater to both professional and amateur swimmers.

Economist Elshad Mammadov commented on the prices, saying that they are quite high: “The average costs for swimming in Azerbaijan cannot be considered reasonable. The prices in this area are very high. Considering the health benefits of swimming, I believe relevant state institutions need to intervene. The necessary infrastructure should be developed to make swimming accessible to a wider population.”

He also suggested that when permissions are granted for the construction of residential buildings, regulations should include provisions for sports facilities and swimming pools: “These regulations could specify that for certain numbers of residential buildings, a sports field and swimming pool should be built and made available for public use. Of course, users would pay for maintenance. This could be an important step towards solving the problem. If systematic work is done, these high costs would decrease.”

Haji Gafarov, an experienced swimmer, disagrees with the economist, believing that the prices are reasonable. He explained, “I started swimming in 2008 on a doctor’s recommendation, and I continued because I saw how beneficial it was for my health. After nine years, I can say that Baku has many good swimming centers. Comparing the current infrastructure and hygiene to 2008, the improvements are clear. I don’t think the prices are too high. Quality influences price, and if a facility charges more, it’s because of the quality of service and the investment made in that place.”

Rashad Abdurrakhmanov, head coach of the Azerbaijani national swimming team, shared that significant efforts have been made in recent years to address issues in the sport. “In our regional Olympic sports complexes, talented children train free of charge. Selection is based on results from competitions held at the end of each season. Successful children are then invited to discounted groups, and if they continue to perform well, they receive free lessons.”

Abdurrakhmanov added that in Mingechevir, at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center, around 30 children train for free, and in other regional centers, 15-20 promising children are given free spots. He also noted that children who participate in subscription groups pay only 30-40 AZN for lessons. He stressed that while maintenance costs for the pool, water treatment, and coach salaries are calculated, swimming lessons in the regions should cost at least 120 AZN per month.

He expressed that the number of girls practicing swimming has increased in recent years, and now the national team has an equal number of girls and boys. Despite this, he believes that interest in swimming in Azerbaijan still needs to grow. “Swimming is a very promising sport. If you achieve results, you can reap the rewards. In many countries, athletes in sports like athletics, chess, basketball, and swimming receive special privileges.”

The Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Swimming Federation have launched major projects to develop swimming. One of the key initiatives is the "Let’s Learn to Swim" project, where selected middle school students participate in free swimming lessons for one month. Such programs play a significant role in popularizing swimming.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, there are currently 40 swimming pools in the facilities under its control, one of which is located in Mingechevir at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center.

Khagani Mikayilov, the swimming coach at the Mingechevir center, mentioned that despite the good infrastructure, the interest in swimming in the region is not as high as it should be: “We have a modern 50-meter pool, and we train 26 children professionally. However, only 60-70 amateur swimmers show interest in the sport monthly, mostly for health reasons.”

Physiotherapist Gulnar Ahmadli emphasized the health benefits of swimming: “Swimming engages all muscle groups, even the facial muscles. It is particularly beneficial for healthy individuals, rather than those with spine problems. If someone has spinal issues, they should first receive treatment before starting swimming. Improper treatment could cause problems. Swimming improves the circulatory system, joint health, and can prevent respiratory diseases.”

Experts agree that while swimming provides many benefits, it requires significant financial investment. Even though there are discounts available, the costs can still be a barrier for many families. However, the long-term benefits and potential prospects of the sport should not be overlooked.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz