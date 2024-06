In swimming, a new world record was registered in the 100 m butterfly.

Idman.biz reports that American Gretchen Walsh signed this result.

The 21-year-old swimmer finished in 55.18 seconds in the qualifying round of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games held in Indianapolis (USA). Walsh broke the record set by Sweden's Sara Sjostrom at the Rio 2018 Olympics by 0.30 seconds.

Idman.biz