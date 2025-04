The Shooting World Cup continues.

The qualifying round in the women's 25m shooting competition has ended, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani sniper Khanna Aliyeva also took the target. She scored 571 points. Azerbaijani shooter took 17th place among 25 participants. Azerbaijani representative, who failed to make it to the "Eight", was eliminated from the final round.

The winners in this event will be determined today.

Idman.biz