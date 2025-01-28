Vladislav Kalmykov: "Winning an Olympic medal for Azerbaijan is my ultimate goal"

"I believe the competition went well, but it could have been even more successful," said Azerbaijan's sharpshooter Vladislav Kalmykov in an interview with Idman.biz.

The sniper shared his thoughts on the two medals he won at an international tournament held in Munich, Germany. He expressed confidence in his ability to reach the podium: "To be honest, I was competing for the gold medal but ended up winning silver and bronze. I will do everything in my power to achieve my future goals. Securing a spot in the Olympics and bringing home an Olympic medal for my country is my ultimate aim."

Kalmykov also praised his teammate and primary rival in the national team, Ruslan Lunyov, as an inspiration for young shooters: "He has significant experience in this field. Today, we represent Azerbaijan together. Following the principles of healthy competition, I can say that the strongest deserves to win. This applies not only to my rivalry with Ruslan Lunev but also with other young shooters."

Kalmykov stood out in the 10-meter air rifle event.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz