The H&N Cup in shooting has officially begun.

The tournament is being held in Munich, Germany, and the Azerbaijan national team is among the participants, Idman.biz reports.

The team is represented by seven sharpshooters, including Ruslan Lunev, Ramiz Khalilov, Nigar Nasirova, Leyli Aliyeva, Vladislav Kalmikov, Jala Bayramova, and Haji Musayev. These athletes will compete in the 10-meter air pistol shooting events.

The competition is scheduled to conclude on January 26.

