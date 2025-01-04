The first test of 2025 for six Azerbaijani snipers

The first squad of the Azerbaijan national shooting team for 2025 has been announced.

Azerbaijani snipers will take part in the first test of the year in Slovenia, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani representatives will compete in the ISSF Grand Prix of shooting from a distance of 10 m, which will be organized in the city of Ruse. 5 shooters will represent our nation in the competition to be held on January 7-12.

Azerbaijani pistol shooters will participate in both individual and mixed team competitions. Khanna Aliyeva and Nigar Nasirova, Ruslan Lunyov and Vladislav Kalmykov will test their accuracy in two types. Ramiz Khalilov and Uzeyir Tapdigli will perform in the individual rifle competition.

142 snipers from 20 countries were ordered for the competition.

Idman.biz