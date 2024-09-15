15 September 2024
Winners of the shooting have been determined - PHOTO

Shooting
News
15 September 2024 13:19
With the joint organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation, the national championship in stand shooting was held at the Baku Shooting Center.

The competition was organized in two types, Idman.biz reports.

For the victory, young athletes from different regions of the country and representing different sports clubs competed in individual and mixed team competitions in pit and circular stand shooting.

Round stand shooting
Boys
1. Abidin Asadullayev
2. Aslan Gurbanov
3. Muhammad Teyyublu

Girls
1. Daniela Ulyanova
2. Jamila Pashayeva
3. Shole Guliyeva

Mixed team
1. Eldar Ajdarov / Daniyella Ulyanova
2. Murad Allahverdiyev / Jamila Pashayeva
3. Muhammad Teyyublu / Minaya Novruzova

Trench stand
Girls
1. Narmin Jafarova
2. Aylin Guliyeva
3. Hagikat Jafarova

Boys
1. Murtaza Novruzlu
2. Kamil Madatov
3. Jalal Mammadov

Trench stand
Mixed team
1. Jalal Mammadov / Aylin Guliyeva
2. Murtaza Novruzlu / Narmin Badalli
3. Mirza Meibullayev / Narmin Jafarova

Idman.biz

