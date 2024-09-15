Winners of the shooting have been determined - PHOTO

With the joint organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation, the national championship in stand shooting was held at the Baku Shooting Center.

The competition was organized in two types, Idman.biz reports.

For the victory, young athletes from different regions of the country and representing different sports clubs competed in individual and mixed team competitions in pit and circular stand shooting.

Round stand shooting

Boys

1. Abidin Asadullayev

2. Aslan Gurbanov

3. Muhammad Teyyublu

Girls

1. Daniela Ulyanova

2. Jamila Pashayeva

3. Shole Guliyeva

Mixed team

1. Eldar Ajdarov / Daniyella Ulyanova

2. Murad Allahverdiyev / Jamila Pashayeva

3. Muhammad Teyyublu / Minaya Novruzova

Trench stand

Girls

1. Narmin Jafarova

2. Aylin Guliyeva

3. Hagikat Jafarova

Boys

1. Murtaza Novruzlu

2. Kamil Madatov

3. Jalal Mammadov

Trench stand

Mixed team

1. Jalal Mammadov / Aylin Guliyeva

2. Murtaza Novruzlu / Narmin Badalli

3. Mirza Meibullayev / Narmin Jafarova

