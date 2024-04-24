24 April 2024
Azerbaijani shooters’ Doha test

Shooting
News
24 April 2024 16:18
At the World Olympic Shooting Qualification Tournament, the skit competition will be started.

Idman.biz reports that the snipers of the Azerbaijan national team will also participate in the competition.

Today, both men and women will practice informally, before the competition tomorrow. The qualifying round will start on April 26.

Three male and three female shooters will represent Azerbaijan in the competition. Niyaz Aghazade, Fuad Gurbanov, Javid Hasanov, Nurlana Jafarova, Regina Meftahatdinova and Sevda Mustafayeva will try to hit the target.

It should be noted that Aydan Jamalova, Ali Huseynli, Ulviyya Eyvazova, Sabir Mehdizada, Rena Alaskarova, and Alimirza Guliyev, who represented Azerbaijan in the trap competition that ended yesterday, failed to pass the qualification stage.

Idman.biz

