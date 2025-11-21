21 November 2025
21 November 2025 12:29
WATCH: Buffalo’s Ray Davis stuns NFL fans with spectacular birthday touchdown

Ray Davis, a player for the Buffalo club in the NFL, delivered one of the most memorable moments of the season.

Idman.Biz reports that the 24-year-old picked up the ball from the defensive line, ran the entire field to the goal line, and completed the play with a magnificent somersault.

What makes the moment even more symbolic is that Davis scored this incredible touchdown on his birthday.

The young player, who dodged multiple opposing defenders to cover the whole field alone, has seen his performance widely shared on social media, garnering millions of views. Experts rank Davis’ run among the best individual plays of the season.

